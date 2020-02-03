I want to know if I can file an amended tax return to change the cost basis for cryptocurrency sold in 2018 ? I've used form 8949 prepared by a CPA to file my crypto related gains for 2017 and 2018 using the FIFO method. I found out recently that I can substantially reduce my tax obligation if I used a LIFO method for 2018, as I did alot of day trading that year. Would the IRS frown on this ?

I would ask my CPA but FIFO was the only Federally approved method of reporting for crypto gains 2018 and below. Now that Rev. Rul. 2019-24 has come out, it seems that has changed and can be used retroactively.