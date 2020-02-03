My friend works part time and made about $7000 in 2019. Some people have been telling them that she should file separately so she had record of taxes reported for herself and she would be able to collect social security. It sounded a bit off to me so I just wanted to get some confirmation. (FYI. Her husband works full-time and earns about 85K.)
- Would she have any taxes due?
- At that income level, does it matter for her if she files separately or not?
- Would she be paying social security tax? And, if not, from what I've searched online, you can't voluntarily pay into social security if you do not have any taxes due.
Thank you.