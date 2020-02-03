1

My friend works part time and made about $7000 in 2019. Some people have been telling them that she should file separately so she had record of taxes reported for herself and she would be able to collect social security. It sounded a bit off to me so I just wanted to get some confirmation. (FYI. Her husband works full-time and earns about 85K.)

  • Would she have any taxes due?
  • At that income level, does it matter for her if she files separately or not?
  • Would she be paying social security tax? And, if not, from what I've searched online, you can't voluntarily pay into social security if you do not have any taxes due.

Thank you.

'Some people' should stick to what they know.

At $85K, a single filer has a standard deduction of $12,200, so, say $73K taxable, and tax due, nearly $12K.

VS the married, joint filer, total $92K income, $24.4K std deduction, about $68K taxable, and tax of $7800.

The friend would lose the benefit of the larger standard deduction, i.e. more than her income, along with an unused 10% bracket. This is not rocket science.

She already is part of the social security system, and if her lifetime earnings were low, she's more likely to get a benefit based on hubby's earnings. That's the nutshell version. And;

  • No
  • Yes, see above
  • She does pay in, based on her income. It starts with dollar one, not from tax due.

You are a good friend to help her. Tell the others to start reading up on how this all works, it's not a secret.

  • I think the OP's friend has earned $7K without a W2 form (e.g. from part-time employment that results in cash payments without any Social Security and Medicare taxes being withheld from it). As such, she is not entitled to SS or Medicare benefits at all unless she reports the money as self-employment income and pays these taxes on it. Perhaps you could address this point? It still makes sense to file a joint return rather than a MFS retur. – Dilip Sarwate 58 mins ago

