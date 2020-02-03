'Some people' should stick to what they know.

At $85K, a single filer has a standard deduction of $12,200, so, say $73K taxable, and tax due, nearly $12K.

VS the married, joint filer, total $92K income, $24.4K std deduction, about $68K taxable, and tax of $7800.

The friend would lose the benefit of the larger standard deduction, i.e. more than her income, along with an unused 10% bracket. This is not rocket science.

She already is part of the social security system, and if her lifetime earnings were low, she's more likely to get a benefit based on hubby's earnings. That's the nutshell version. And;

No

Yes, see above

She does pay in, based on her income. It starts with dollar one, not from tax due.

You are a good friend to help her. Tell the others to start reading up on how this all works, it's not a secret.