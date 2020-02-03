Assume I have a stock that I purchased for $1000 and it now has a value of $5000, a potential long term capital gain of $4000. Assume also that I owe $20750 in total tax on an income of $80000 based on this calculator,

https://neuvoo.com/tax-calculator/?iam=&uet_calculate=calculate&salary=80000&from=year®ion=Massachusetts

If I sold the stock and paid 15% capital gain tax on the 4k * 15% = 600. $3400 remain to help pay for the income tax for a total out of pocket expense around 20750-3400=17350.

If I gift the stock to charity I get a $5000 deduction from my gross 80k income for a taxable amount of 75K. The tax I then owe is ~19K.

Why would anyone then gift an appreciated stock to charity if it makes more sense to sell it and pay the capital gain tax??