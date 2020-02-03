1

Assume I have a stock that I purchased for $1000 and it now has a value of $5000, a potential long term capital gain of $4000. Assume also that I owe $20750 in total tax on an income of $80000 based on this calculator,

https://neuvoo.com/tax-calculator/?iam=&uet_calculate=calculate&salary=80000&from=year&region=Massachusetts

If I sold the stock and paid 15% capital gain tax on the 4k * 15% = 600. $3400 remain to help pay for the income tax for a total out of pocket expense around 20750-3400=17350.

If I gift the stock to charity I get a $5000 deduction from my gross 80k income for a taxable amount of 75K. The tax I then owe is ~19K.

Why would anyone then gift an appreciated stock to charity if it makes more sense to sell it and pay the capital gain tax??

|improve this question
New contributor
aquagremlin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

This might be a strange notion but people donate to charity because they... want to donate to charity.

That's it.

Now, if you are going to donate to charity, donating an appreciated stock may be more tax-efficient then selling it and then donating the proceeds.

|improve this answer
  • Thank you. But what do you mean by 'tax-efficient'? Charities pay no tax. Giving the appreciated stock benefits the charity more than selling the stock, paying the tax and giving them the money. But giving them the stock benefits me less.Either way, I'm giving money to charity – aquagremlin 7 mins ago

Your Answer

aquagremlin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.