How it normally works is that individuals can apply for loans from high-street banks, who charge an appropriate level of interest.

The banks get the money from savers' deposits - and also they may borrow directly from a central bank (for example in the UK, the Bank of England). The central bank's interest rate will be lower than that of the lending rate of the high street bank. This differential is how banks make money.

Can a private individual borrow directly from the Bank of England?

If not, then can a privately-owned company borrow directly?

If not, why not?

Where is the line drawn to say that some people or corporations can do business directly with the central bank, but others can't?

Tried looking this up and found this, which contains a similar question but no actual answers.