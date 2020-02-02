So I’ve read in a number of forums—mostly StackExchange and Reddit—that it’s a good idea to separate personal and business funds/transactions so that when it’s time to organize information for taxes (or a self-audit), the both are clearly distinguishable. I plan to add some self-employment income to supplement my W-2 job. I’m not sure if I’ve got the start-up process right and whether what I want to do affects the minute details of the process. If possible, I want to just be a sole proprietor and avoid the extra hassles of operating an LLC.
From the information I’ve gathered, this is how I conceptualize the process:
- Let human resources at my job know to withhold extra taxes via W-4. Use the tax withholding estimator tool on the IRS website.
- Open a business checking account (and possibly a business credit card).
- Transfer money from personal account to business account to get started (and make a note of it as “owner’s equity”). From hereon, conduct business transactions only with funds from the business account to maintain clean separation. Business transactions must not affect personal funds.
- Make additional transfers from personal account to business account when existing funds in the business account are insufficient to cover expenses (and make a note of those too).
- Transfer money from business account to personal account to pay self periodically, once the business is profitable enough to pay its own operational expenses.
- At tax time, complete the following forms:
- Schedule C: determine net profit/loss.
- Schedule SE: calculate self-employment tax amount based on Schedule C.
- Form 1040: fill out based on Schedule C and Schedule SE.
I’ve so far in January 2020:
- signed up for RedBubble, but not done anything other than create an account;
- participated in a project on Respondent.io, and got paid $20 last night into my personal PayPal account (which I have only used once in 2018 to make a purchase);
- explored some other paid user testing/feedback opportunities;
- and explored the requirements for getting an app into the Google Play Store (for next year).
There are a many other gaps in knowledge that I’ve yet to fill in, but I’m not sure if I should ask them each as separate questions since the background information is already all in this post:
- What are the criteria to determine whether an income source is from a business activity? All of the activities I’m considering seem to fit the business category listed on the IRS website’s list of types of income—but just because I can’t find a better category to toss them into. There’s a tool on the IRS website (Do I Have Income Subject to Self-Employment Tax?), but don’t know how to use it as I do not fully understand the terminology.
- If I have multiple streams of self-employment income, must I open multiple business checking accounts to hold their respective funds separately?
- Is it okay to have an existing personal PayPal account accept payments that will eventually go into a business checking account if I only use it for business, or should I open a separate business PayPal account?
- If I decide to limit by liability in a few years by creating an LLC—maybe even hire a helping hand, do I need to do something different now to make the process easier later? (For example, I plan to just use a regular Capital One 360 checking account dedicated to business purposes to avoid some extra hassles/expenses opening a business account, but there are some indications that I may have to open a proper business account anyway if I go exceed the limits of a regular account. Ditto for the personal PayPal account?)