So I’ve read in a number of forums—mostly StackExchange and Reddit—that it’s a good idea to separate personal and business funds/transactions so that when it’s time to organize information for taxes (or a self-audit), the both are clearly distinguishable. I plan to add some self-employment income to supplement my W-2 job. I’m not sure if I’ve got the start-up process right and whether what I want to do affects the minute details of the process. If possible, I want to just be a sole proprietor and avoid the extra hassles of operating an LLC.

From the information I’ve gathered, this is how I conceptualize the process:

Let human resources at my job know to withhold extra taxes via W-4. Use the tax withholding estimator tool on the IRS website. Open a business checking account (and possibly a business credit card). Transfer money from personal account to business account to get started (and make a note of it as “owner’s equity”). From hereon, conduct business transactions only with funds from the business account to maintain clean separation. Business transactions must not affect personal funds. Make additional transfers from personal account to business account when existing funds in the business account are insufficient to cover expenses (and make a note of those too). Transfer money from business account to personal account to pay self periodically, once the business is profitable enough to pay its own operational expenses. At tax time, complete the following forms: Schedule C: determine net profit/loss. Schedule SE: calculate self-employment tax amount based on Schedule C. Form 1040: fill out based on Schedule C and Schedule SE.

I’ve so far in January 2020:

signed up for RedBubble, but not done anything other than create an account;

participated in a project on Respondent.io, and got paid $20 last night into my personal PayPal account (which I have only used once in 2018 to make a purchase);

explored some other paid user testing/feedback opportunities;

and explored the requirements for getting an app into the Google Play Store (for next year).

There are a many other gaps in knowledge that I’ve yet to fill in, but I’m not sure if I should ask them each as separate questions since the background information is already all in this post: