I have a question regarding day trading abilities and limits, from what I understand (which I could be wrong, I am just getting into this) you can only make 4 trades per day and have to wait 24-48 hours to get your money back after you made a sell of a stock you previously bought, my question is, as a day trader, if you have 25,000 USD in your account, would you have to wait or would you immediately get your money back? My second question is, if I have 25,000 USD in my account and I buy 25,000 shares of a stock, it goes up by a dollar, and I sell it (making 25k profit and also getting back my original 25k) would I be able to reuse that money to buy the same stock over and over throughout the day (even hypothetically thousands of times?) if not as a day trader, is there another way I could accomplish this? And if this is doable, how could I go about doing the same thing without 25k starting money (if possible) (in USA)