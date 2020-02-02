-1

I recently opened a new account with bank of America in which i haven't had an account with them for about ten years. Well i needed help with fixing my car so my mother zellied me money and i got a confirmation verification text from boa. Later when i why to see the money i couldn't log in. I tried several different ways and no success. So i called where a cs rep told me my account was closed by risk management and that the money was never received from zelle. Then tried to pass me on to risk management but i was to upset. So i tried calling zelle where you really can't talk to anyone Stu all ever. What do i do? Besides hack them? Lol

|improve this question
New contributor
Tomas Nelson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Please don't joke about committing a crime. I'm not sure what you are looking for. Obviously you need to talk to risk management, once you are less upset. What other possible answer do you expect? – ChrisInEdmonton 15 mins ago

Your Answer

Tomas Nelson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.