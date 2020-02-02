I recently opened a new account with bank of America in which i haven't had an account with them for about ten years. Well i needed help with fixing my car so my mother zellied me money and i got a confirmation verification text from boa. Later when i why to see the money i couldn't log in. I tried several different ways and no success. So i called where a cs rep told me my account was closed by risk management and that the money was never received from zelle. Then tried to pass me on to risk management but i was to upset. So i tried calling zelle where you really can't talk to anyone Stu all ever. What do i do? Besides hack them? Lol