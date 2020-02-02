0

I am on a tax repayment plan for a previous year, but expect a sizable refund for last year. Can I apply the expected refund towards next years taxes to avoid the IRS automatically applying it to my past debt owed?

|improve this question
New contributor
user93765 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user93765 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.