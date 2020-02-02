Let's say I'm looking at a minute stock chart during a trading day. Will E-Trade and TD-Ameritrade for example, show a different price on the minute by minute chart? (or 5-minute chart, etc.)
Asked
Viewed 6 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Let's say I'm looking at a minute stock chart during a trading day. Will E-Trade and TD-Ameritrade for example, show a different price on the minute by minute chart? (or 5-minute chart, etc.)