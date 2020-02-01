Near the end of last year, my paycheck stopped including Social Security Tax, causing my net pay to increase. I just learned that there is an annual threshold for contributions to FICA/SS

This caused me to get one amount per paycheck, and then another after that threshold was reached. I can change my federal filing status to contribute more or less money throughout the year, so I'm wondering if there is a schedule/formula I can use to change my withholdings to allow my paychecks to be as uniform as possible for budgeting reasons. Does anyone know how this can be calculated?

I know I would start by claiming many exemptions and then claiming less exemptions by the end of the year, but I'm not sure if my paycheck would consider my past tax contributions when I change the filing status and when to make the changes.