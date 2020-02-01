I'm coming here because I'm going a little insane since I'm planning on buying a home and starts to look into mortgages to plan this out, and one thing is really a mystery to me.

First, take a look at these two screenshots:

So my question is pretty simple in fact. On this first picture, the loan is calculated for $400k with $100k in down payment. The interest rate is 3.375%, so how the hell is the total interest $240,760!? it's more than %50 of interest, what the hell?

Second picture, same thing. I simply added $500k in the mortgage amount, %3.92 interest and the total cost of mortage is $851,067. How the hell is that 3.92% interest rate, it's more around 30%.

So am I really that bad at maths? Or are just banks scamming the hell out of us just to counter balance the inflation they're creating themselves?

I am asking because if this is true, then I'd rather figure something out to come up with the money cash, as crazy hard as it sounds. Plus I thought the whole point of a mortgage was that it was easier to pay back as inflation grow and that banks didn't really care since their money is fake anyway.

Other question to complete the thing, are people simply losing a ton of money once they sell their home (counting for inflation) and everybody is okay with that?