What can I do when I get a call I think is a scam?

Hang up. (Or don't answer in the first place.)

I probably get over 20 scam calls per week. Some I answer because based on the caller ID it could be work related in my city, but if before I say anything I hear a recording in Chinese, or a recording that sounds like a real person saying "Hello?", I know to just immediately hang up. Another tell tale sign is if the first 5-6 numbers are the same as yours- then it's almost always a scam and you shouldn't bother answering. Sometimes they screw up and set their caller ID to your own number!

These phone calls are driving me crazy! ... How can I make the calls stop?

I don't know how you can make it stop, but the best advice I can give you is:

Something is only offensive if you take offense.

Something is only annoying if you let it annoy you.

Something that helps me, is anytime my phone rings from a non-contact number, I assume it is a scam or spam, and if it's not then I'm pleasantly surprised. One nice side effect of doing this is that when it's a legitimate call, I think the caller actually can notice that I'm genuinely excited to speak with them. It's all about changing your expectations.

At least we don't have door-to-door sales-drones ringing our doorbells, yet.