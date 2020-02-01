I received a phone call representing themselves as an SSI officer telling me that my disability payments will be canceled. They said I did fraud in Texas. I asked them what name they have; they could not tell me. I asked if they knew my social security number; they could not tell me. The last time I was in Texas was about 10 years ago.

These phone calls are driving me crazy! They also say that they will suspend my social security. I have done nothing wrong. How can I make the calls stop? What should I do when I get a call like this?