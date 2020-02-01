0

I received a phone call representing themselves as an SSI officer telling me that my disability payments will be canceled. They said I did fraud in Texas. I asked them what name they have; they could not tell me. I asked if they knew my social security number; they could not tell me. The last time I was in Texas was about 10 years ago.

These phone calls are driving me crazy! They also say that they will suspend my social security. I have done nothing wrong. How can I make the calls stop? What should I do when I get a call like this?

    What's your question? – James McLeod 1 hour ago
    It's a scam. Just ignore it. I have been receiving similar calls for at least a year at a rate of about 2 a month. – user41790 1 hour ago
2

This is a scam.

Here is information from an official USA government website. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/12/what-social-security-scam-sounds

SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time.

EDIT: There is not much anyone can do to stop the calls. The phone number on your caller ID is not really the number they are calling from. You should just hang up immediately every time. Do not engage them in conversation. And if it is a robocall, do not press a number to get to a live person, etc. That moves you up from randomly called number to promising mark.

2

Social Security - same as the IRS - would never call you with such a topic.
Those are always scams, trying to talk you into sending them money, by making the issue urgent and threathening. Ignore it.

