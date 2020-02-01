I recived a phone call rappresenting SSI officer tell me that my disability will be cancel because I supposed I did a fraudulent in TEXAS I ask them what name they have they could not tell me,then I ask if they knew my social security number they could not tell me last time I was in TEXAS was about 10 years ago I din't have nothing to do in TEXAS they phone number is 1-443-832-3545 I listen the phone call they said they are from Security administration, administration this phone calls are driving crazy could some one please do something I thank you very much they also say that they will suspend my social security I din't do nothing wrong thank you MARIANO MORRONE
What's your question?
It's a scam. Just ignore it. I have been receiving similar calls for at least a year at a rate of about 2 a month. – user41790 17 mins ago
This is a scam.
Here is information from an official USA government website. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/12/what-social-security-scam-sounds
SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time.
EDIT: There is not much anyone can do to stop the calls. The phone number on your caller ID is not really the number they are calling from. You should just hang up immediately every time. Do not engage them in conversation. And if it is a robocall, do not press a number to get to a live person, etc. That moves you up from randomly called number to promising mark.
Social Security - same as the IRS - would never call you with such a topic.
Those are always scams, trying to talk you into sending them money, by making the issue urgent and threathening. Ignore it.