I recived a phone call rappresenting SSI officer tell me that my disability will be cancel because I supposed I did a fraudulent in TEXAS I ask them what name they have they could not tell me,then I ask if they knew my social security number they could not tell me last time I was in TEXAS was about 10 years ago I din't have nothing to do in TEXAS they phone number is 1-443-832-3545 I listen the phone call they said they are from Security administration, administration this phone calls are driving crazy could some one please do something I thank you very much they also say that they will suspend my social security I din't do nothing wrong thank you MARIANO MORRONE