The 2020 Instructions for Forms 1099-INT and 1099-OID says that "you are not required to file Form 1099-INT for interest on an obligation issued by an individual", but I don't understand what they mean by "an obligation issued".

For example, if Alice asks an individual named Bob for a business loan, and Bob lends Alice the money, and Alice pays Bob interest of $600 or more, then must Alice file Form 1099-INT?