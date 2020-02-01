As it has been the policy of the Fed since Keynes to use macroeconomic tools to manage the economy, we have somehow survived the use of such a blunt instrument. Almost miraculously, we did not create a an economic nuclear meltdown just as we managed to avoid a global nuclear war in the cold war. But in this day and age, why are we still using the instruments of a century ago?

Could we not have fed-coin? A government issued cryptocurrency. Imagine a direct to consumer delivery of money, instead of the purchase of Tbills, bonds, etc by the Fed. Remind me how THAT is supposed to work? Stimulate banks to make loans to business? Do banks still DO THAT? Everybody knows that startups get their money from venture capitalists, patreon, and kickstarter. Today we use our phones to call a stranger to give us transportation(Uber and Lyft). A hundred years ago nobody in their right mind would do that.

Fed-coin could allow the fed to instead prop up the economy by stimulating spending directly. And since every fed-coin is trackable and monitored through the blockchain, it's value and use could be controlled. Fed-coin could have a half-life so its value decays while it remains unspent.. It's use can be restricted to goods and services so the undeducated public does not spend it on financial instruments, gambling, crime, etc. Once transacted, the fed-coin value becomes fixed and THEN can be spent just like real money.

Of course anyone working at a central bank would feel threatened about losing their job in this scheme. But it would be the central banks that would have the servers to process the blockchain calculations so they would just have new jobs.

If computers, the internet, credit bureaus, PayPal, the blockchain, etc. were available to Keynes, would he have envisioned the same setup?

I am concerned about how the Fed is basically just propping up the equities market while real wages stagnate. Add the effect of artificial intelligence automating jobs and you have not just an economic depression, but a massive emotional depression as well.

Am I ridiculous in this thought? What am I missing?