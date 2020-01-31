Let's take 2 parties, A and B.

A has a tool that can raise the value of an investment by a known quantity (Q) with an estimated risk factor (R). A failure would incur a loss of (L).

B has money (M) to put in the tool.

let's plug some numbers to illustrate:

R = 0.8 (80% chance of success)

Q = 0.2 (20% profit if successful)

L = 0.1 (10% loss if failure)

M = $100 invested by B

The following scenarios are possible:

The process is successful, M becomes M * (1+Q) = $120

The process is a failure, M becomes M * (1-L) = $90

A is not taking any risks, but is providing an essential part of the process. A cannot lose money. B can lose the money put in the process

B can earn $20, or loose $10. If B earns money, he has to share with A.

How one could express the ratio at which the money is split using R, Q and L?