Let's take 2 parties, A and B.
A has a tool that can raise the value of an investment by a known quantity (Q) with an estimated risk factor (R). A failure would incur a loss of (L).
B has money (M) to put in the tool.
let's plug some numbers to illustrate:
- R = 0.8 (80% chance of success)
- Q = 0.2 (20% profit if successful)
- L = 0.1 (10% loss if failure)
- M = $100 invested by B
The following scenarios are possible:
- The process is successful, M becomes M * (1+Q) = $120
- The process is a failure, M becomes M * (1-L) = $90
A is not taking any risks, but is providing an essential part of the process. A cannot lose money. B can lose the money put in the process
B can earn $20, or loose $10. If B earns money, he has to share with A.
How one could express the ratio at which the money is split using R, Q and L?
