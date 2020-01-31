0

Let's take 2 parties, A and B.

A has a tool that can raise the value of an investment by a known quantity (Q) with an estimated risk factor (R). A failure would incur a loss of (L).

B has money (M) to put in the tool.

let's plug some numbers to illustrate:

  • R = 0.8 (80% chance of success)
  • Q = 0.2 (20% profit if successful)
  • L = 0.1 (10% loss if failure)
  • M = $100 invested by B

The following scenarios are possible:

  • The process is successful, M becomes M * (1+Q) = $120
  • The process is a failure, M becomes M * (1-L) = $90

A is not taking any risks, but is providing an essential part of the process. A cannot lose money. B can lose the money put in the process

B can earn $20, or loose $10. If B earns money, he has to share with A.

How one could express the ratio at which the money is split using R, Q and L?

|improve this question
  • A is not taking any risks, ... A cannot lose money. Is A getting income from the partnership while working on the project? – RonJohn 11 mins ago
  • In this specific context A is owning a trading software (with known financial value) and B is putting money to use it. – Thomas 9 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.