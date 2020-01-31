0

I visited the US on a J-1 Visa as an intern for 7 weeks. My employer wasn’t withholding any income for taxes, so I paid estimated tax once I received my final paycheck with a plan for my employer to issue a W2 as normal (albeit with no withheld income). Income was not withheld as he was not aware that changes in tax law meant that non-resident aliens no longer had a personal exemption.

However, I just got issued a 1099-MISC rather than a W2 - I dear this won’t be sufficient for the IRS. What do I do?

  • The 1099-MISC is what independent contractors receive at end of year. I don't know for a fact, but that 1099 seems perfectly sufficient to me. – RonJohn 32 mins ago

