In the USA, an irrevocable trust is set up and funded for individual #1. Can an additional beneficiary be added later by the original donor? I am trying to understand how much flexibility irrevocable trusts have.
Asked
Viewed 13 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
In the USA, an irrevocable trust is set up and funded for individual #1. Can an additional beneficiary be added later by the original donor? I am trying to understand how much flexibility irrevocable trusts have.