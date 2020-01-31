Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 2 mins ago.

Today i was solving a problem and there was this transaction given :

Commenced business with cash --> 80k Paid into bank --> 50k

Here , is he investing 50k extra in the business or is he paying in the bank from the capital ?

Thanks :)