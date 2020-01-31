Today i was solving a problem and there was this transaction given :
Commenced business with cash --> 80k Paid into bank --> 50k
Here , is he investing 50k extra in the business or is he paying in the bank from the capital ?
Thanks :)
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Today i was solving a problem and there was this transaction given :
Commenced business with cash --> 80k Paid into bank --> 50k
Here , is he investing 50k extra in the business or is he paying in the bank from the capital ?
Thanks :)