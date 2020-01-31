-3

Today i was solving a problem and there was this transaction given :

Commenced business with cash --> 80k Paid into bank --> 50k

Here , is he investing 50k extra in the business or is he paying in the bank from the capital ?

Thanks :)

  • It's unclear, but sounds like perhaps that cash is incoming and only a portion of it went to the bank. – Hart CO 58 mins ago
  • ok thanks :):):) – Sudheera Y S 55 mins ago

