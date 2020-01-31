I know that in times of lower interest rates borrowing from the bank is an easier task at least because its cheaper. However I am not yet convinced why a textbook source is stating that lower interest rates is good for banks. Because from what i am aware banks act as lenders in most cases and when people lend at cheap rates it means less profit. So how could expansionary monetary policy through low interest rates be beneficial to lenders such as banks?

The book mentions something about central bank setting an interest rate vs banks interest rate determined by forces of the market etc which i do not understand.

So basically to summarize, is lower interest rates in every aspect bad for the lending perspective of banks?