I know that in times of lower interest rates borrowing from the bank is an easier task at least because its cheaper. However I am not yet convinced why a textbook source is stating that lower interest rates is good for banks. Because from what i am aware banks act as lenders in most cases and when people lend at cheap rates it means less profit. So how could expansionary monetary policy through low interest rates be beneficial to lenders such as banks?

The book mentions something about central bank setting an interest rate vs banks interest rate determined by forces of the market etc which i do not understand.

So basically to summarize, is lower interest rates in every aspect bad for the lending perspective of banks?

Most banks make profit on the delta between the rate that they can borrow the money from the central bank and the rate they can charge consumers. The more they can lend, and the larger the difference the more profit they make. Since lower rates encourages more borrowing, I would assert that lower rates is good for the profitability of banks.

Also since lending rates are capped, the delta between those charged higher rates, because of risk, is larger and thus more profitable and less risky for the banks. For example, a person with poor repayment history may attempt to borrow money for a car. In a jurisdiction where those rates are capped at 21%, the loan to that person will be less risky and more profitable the lower the central bank rate.

Economic activity is also profitability for banks and lower rates encourages more economic activity.

