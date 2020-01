I buy and sell bitcoin often, and am looking for a debit card one that would allow me to load my bitcoin to it, and spend it as if it is a traditional visa/master card.

When I last looked there wasn't really anyone providing this, or they had gone out of business.

Can anyone recommend or is anyone using one?

My criteria are;

visa or master card

load via bitcoin transaction ( no need to buy bitcoin via the service )

high daily limit

Available to EU citizens

Thank you