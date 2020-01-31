0

I was trying to do some maths in excel, I was able to calculate the amount I will be paying for a 40000USD loan at a 13.9% (7 years) based on amortised scheduled repayments with a constant interest rate for the term of the loan.

Someone I know will be able to lend me money every month 1000USD at 6%. if I accept this loan 2 and repay all the amount to loan 1 747USD (my own money) + 1000USD (lend from loan 2). it will be good for me? I will start paying the loan 2 as soon as I finished paying loan 1 with 747USD payments per month.

|improve this question
New contributor
Exec21 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Exec21 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.