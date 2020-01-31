I was trying to do some maths in excel, I was able to calculate the amount I will be paying for a 40000USD loan at a 13.9% (7 years) based on amortised scheduled repayments with a constant interest rate for the term of the loan.

Someone I know will be able to lend me money every month 1000USD at 6%. if I accept this loan 2 and repay all the amount to loan 1 747USD (my own money) + 1000USD (lend from loan 2). it will be good for me? I will start paying the loan 2 as soon as I finished paying loan 1 with 747USD payments per month.