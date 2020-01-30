I get one part of my salary in Hungarian Forints and this cannot be changed. I live currently in Germany and I need them in Euros. Currently I have an account by Deutsche Bank, but they use a pretty bad exchange rate when I receive my money. Example:
2019.12.13
Amount: 738.541 HUF
Received: 2200,7 EUR
Rate DB was using: 335,69
Rate on that day: 330.646 (source)
The difference as the outcome is 33 EUR which I find pretty high (and annoying). Can you suggest any other method or provider where I could save more?