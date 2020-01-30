0

I get one part of my salary in Hungarian Forints and this cannot be changed. I live currently in Germany and I need them in Euros. Currently I have an account by Deutsche Bank, but they use a pretty bad exchange rate when I receive my money. Example:

2019.12.13

Amount: 738.541 HUF

Received: 2200,7 EUR

Rate DB was using: 335,69

Rate on that day: 330.646 (source)

The difference as the outcome is 33 EUR which I find pretty high (and annoying). Can you suggest any other method or provider where I could save more?

Transfer using TransferWise. Done.

Alternatively you could talk to the bank in HUngary and ask for

  • Custom exchange rate - but unlikely you get it because your amounts are pathetic comapred to what FIREX desks deal with. I have that here in Poland, but they refuse to exchange less than 9000€ per transaction.
  • A EUR account so that you can send the transfer as SEPA

But the mos easy way likely is TransferWise etc. We use Transferwise to pay people in foreign countries - a lot easier than all the alternatives.

5% is little on the extreme side, but this is how banks operate - no prenegotiation, have fun being ripped off.

  • I was thinking about Transferwise as well but: 1. I have no power how my company pays me. I cannot make them to use Transferwise. 2. As far as I know you cannot receive all kind of currencies to your Transerwise account only the following ones: usd, euros, British pounds, New Zealand dollars, Australian dollars, and Polish złoty. (transferwise.com/help/17/borderless-account/2898124/…) – user3790897 5 mins ago

