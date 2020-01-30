Transfer using TransferWise. Done.

Alternatively you could talk to the bank in HUngary and ask for

Custom exchange rate - but unlikely you get it because your amounts are pathetic comapred to what FIREX desks deal with. I have that here in Poland, but they refuse to exchange less than 9000€ per transaction.

A EUR account so that you can send the transfer as SEPA

But the mos easy way likely is TransferWise etc. We use Transferwise to pay people in foreign countries - a lot easier than all the alternatives.

5% is little on the extreme side, but this is how banks operate - no prenegotiation, have fun being ripped off.