I'm an Irish citizen and have recently moved to Ireland to work after living most of my life in South Africa. I have pension investments in South Africa and in Ireland, as well as other investments. I'm looking to sell those non-pension investments which aren't performing very well, and invest some the proceeds in an index ETF that tracks the NasDaq in the US to diversify my mostly local retirement investments a bit. I'm looking to do this long term, 5 years minimum, more likely 10+, and I'm specifically looking for a low fee online brokerage that has a NasDaQ ETF product. Something like e-trade or robinhood, but I can't use them since I don't have a US address. I've also found DeGiro and iShares, but neither of them seem to offer a NasDaq ETF.