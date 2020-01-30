0

Im 19 years old and share rent with someone. I make $2,320 a month before tax. My rent is $750 a month and i don't pay for anything else. Would it be a good idea or will i go into crippling debt if i buy a $45k 2014 ford mustang shelby gt500? I am in no rush to buy it. Tax returns will be in sometime soon ish and i can just save for a while. Im thinking about a 10%-15% down payment and a 60 month term. I have no credit at all so idk if i can even get the car. My mother has good credit and can probably co sign. I also understand my insurance would be quite high. Should i go through with it in the next say 6 months or so?

    In general the answer on this SE is "No". – SZCZERZO KŁY 44 mins ago

