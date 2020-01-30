I'm a South African and was listed as Beneficiary of a fund from an American Citizen. I've received correspondence that the account which the fund was paid into has been inactive for a very long time and it must be reactivated with a fee off $200 USD before the fund can get transferred
This has all the hallmarks of a scam. If they really needed to charge a fee they could deduct it from the account balance. And if this fund has existed for a long time why didn't you already know about it and do something about it before?
If you have reason to think it is legitimate, e.g. you actually knew the "American citizen" the money came from and have reason to believe they left/gave you money, then you should get it sorted out by contacting them or their executors, or the bank where the money is directly
Thank you I will try and get to the bottom of this. Your response is highly appreciated