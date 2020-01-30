This has all the hallmarks of a scam. If they really needed to charge a fee they could deduct it from the account balance. And if this fund has existed for a long time why didn't you already know about it and do something about it before?

If you have reason to think it is legitimate, e.g. you actually knew the "American citizen" the money came from and have reason to believe they left/gave you money, then you should get it sorted out by contacting them or their executors, or the bank where the money is directly