I live in the US, so I use USD for daily activity, but I plan to move to the EU in <5 years and live there long term.

My portfolio is currently denominated in 80% USD and 20% other, but I don't plan to withdraw from my portfolio until I am living in EUR denominated countries.

If it is wise, how should I best hedge my currency?

For example, rolling 1 year FX:EUR.USD futures every 6 months?