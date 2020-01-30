0

I have received a state tax credit for a historic rehabilitation project, which for a fixed fee the state of Arkansas allows me to partially sell/transfer. Whoever has the credit has up to five years to apply it to their state income taxes.

I'm interested in giving part of this credit to tax-paying members of my family (not part of my household) as a gift, but not so much if they'd have to pay a significant tax on it.

I've heard it said that if I sell the credit, I would be on the hook for that income. But if I sell it for a token amount, or gift it, what are the tax implications then?

