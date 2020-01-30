TurboTax becomes more inscrutable every year.

I was looking for where to report my HSA contribution, then realized it already came in on my W2. I have a $6000 line 12, code W (Employer contributions to HSA). These are supposed to be pre-tax contributions, so aren't taxed. So if I zero this out, nothing should change. But if I zero it out, my taxes go down. And then if I put it back to 6000, my taxes go back up.

If I instead zero out my line 12, Code D (Deferrals to 401k) my tax due does not change (as expected).

Is TurboTax completely broken? I checked and various things said HSA contributions are not subject to AMT limitations (and I don't know if I'm subject to AMT, anyway).