0

TurboTax becomes more inscrutable every year.

I was looking for where to report my HSA contribution, then realized it already came in on my W2. I have a $6000 line 12, code W (Employer contributions to HSA). These are supposed to be pre-tax contributions, so aren't taxed. So if I zero this out, nothing should change. But if I zero it out, my taxes go down. And then if I put it back to 6000, my taxes go back up.

If I instead zero out my line 12, Code D (Deferrals to 401k) my tax due does not change (as expected).

Is TurboTax completely broken? I checked and various things said HSA contributions are not subject to AMT limitations (and I don't know if I'm subject to AMT, anyway).

|improve this question
New contributor
Marvin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Marvin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.