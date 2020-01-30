I'm a white male, mid-30s, living in a so-called "industrialized" country (where I was born and raised). While I come from a poor family, it always seemed to me like I would have a fair chance at "striking it rich", or at the very least "get by". I certainly didn't have any doubts or felt defeated until the mid-to-late teenage years.

Sadly, this... never happened. I'm still almost in disbelief over this fact myself, but it has really started to sink in.

It's now almost exactly 20 years since I turned 15 and I seriously started thinking in terms of "doing something". By "doing something", I mean either running some kind of technology-related business, or making some kind of creative work which would bring in money and allow me to, in time, make a life of my own. Since an early age, I had always had a bunch of creative projects going on; I couldn't help myself but to create stuff, and assumed that it would just continue like this and I would just get better and better...

With great enthusiasm, I set out to do all these more "serious" (ultimately intended to be profitable) projects I had in my head, fully believing that it would work out, sooner or later, most likely sooner. But each website, each attempt at starting a company and other random idea just turned into a complete disaster. While I never accumulated any serious debt, because I refused to borrow money or take risks of that kind, I also didn't make any money. Just bled it slowly.

The shameful (to me) truth is that, ever since I turned 18, I've been forced to be regularly handed around various authorities who have spent endless hours sitting with some person in a room and talking about what my problem is and how to solve it. Or at least I believe that's what they intended; in reality, very few useful things were ever said. I mostly was just sitting there with my face down onto the desk, wanting to disappear, feeling like they stabbed my heart and soul with a knife with every condescending word they threw at me. They didn't understand the situation at all.

It needs to be pointed out that they forced me to do these things, for many years, or I wouldn't get any "allowance" (that is, "minimal welfare money"). I just couldn't let my mum pay for me, and that was the only reason I agreed to their sadistic mind games. I certainly never felt like they were helping me, or that I wanted to go to any of these meetings in too many different buildings to count.

How could they possibly have helped me, even if they had really wanted, when the truth is that I'm just too incompatible and weird to function in this world? I honestly cannot be called "lazy" -- I never sat around playing video games, partying with friends, going out drinking, traveling, loitering, etc. -- it was me, alone with my computer, in my little room, trying to make it do some kind of useful and profitable work so that money would in one way or another pour in, allowing me to escape the Hell I still exist in.

I did try to seek work, but other than a few summer jobs in my teens and a couple of very temporary jobs in a local store (which was absolutely miserable to me, feeling like my brain was rotting away), I have never even been called to an interview. It's very obvious to me that I don't "function socially", with any group. People really annoy me, get really annoyed by me, and seem to instinctively get turned off by me and avoid me. I'm not handsome and while I don't have a really serious physical disease, I probably do look somewhat like a "Shrek". This is not about my inability to attract females, but it certainly has affected my overall outlook on life.

In school, I didn't have the best grades, but also not the worst. There were people who considered me "one of those nerds who get A+ on all tests" (even if it weren't true). I never got into fights or was "problematic" in that sense. Both in school and in general, I've just been "around", never belonging to any group or getting invited to parties or anything like that. (But, frankly, I had no interest in them either.)

One of my main personal interests growing up were computers, and later, I started getting better and better with certain kinds of programming and dealing with databases. This sounds ideal for keeping track of money and things related to it, but apparently, there is much more to it than that. Clearly, that is the case.

I'm brushing over a lot of details here, because while relevant, they sound too much like self-pity. The point is that I can't seem to make money, and in later years, this has gone from "frustrating" to "insanely scary". I'm truly scared of the day when this house of cards that is my life falls apart, which literally could happen any day now.

I know that there's more in life than money. Believe me: I know that very well... I would still not be happy even if I were making astronomical amounts of money every single month by doing nothing. But I would be way less terrified for sure. Because that's what I am: terrified. I just can't understand:

How I can't make money. How others can make money.

If we disregard geniuses who simply have far superior brain capacity compared to myself, and can come up with some fantastic invention or whatever, my serious conclusion is that people who are able to make money have significantly less "ethics and morals" compared to myself. This sounds like I'm making myself out to be some kind of saint, which is neither true nor my intention. I simply mean that, to make money, or to function socially in this world, it seems like a basic requirement that you must be able to lie, cheat and generally be what I would not be able to describe as anything other than "evil".

The people I used to know who are now successful were very nasty people back when I knew them as a kid and in teenage years. They have fancy houses, cars, wives, children, careers, etc., whereas I'm still stuck in almost literally the exact same spot after 20 years. To claim that I "chose" this is quite insulting to me, given that I have spent all this time thinking about it and trying my very best to solve it. It's just that I have failed. So, in practice, I'm no better than any "bum" who spent their last 20 years having fun and hanging out with friends and thinking about their own pleasures. Perhaps this is the most depressing part; my efforts were for nothing. All I have is the bitter realization that it didn't work out, and that I'm, objectively, a failure.

I have many times tried to disregard all my moral standards and just "do what it takes", but always was unable to do so. Basically, it's never just a single "press of an Evil button" that you just need to press in order to become successful financially; it's a huge series of things that you need to do, say, and not do, consistently, for an extended period of time, in order to even stand a chance...

I just can't compete on those terms. I simply don't have what it takes to survive in this world. Yet I also am too scared to ever commit suicide, and I don't want to cease existing (or risk that, if there is an afterlife) -- I just want to fix this world, or at least be able to live my remaining days in it without relying on government money.

It's got to the point where I'm scared out of my mind for the inevitable day when these walls and ceiling no longer will keep me. This small room exists in a small apartment which is paid each month by a family member. It's a miserable, pathetic existence which I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy, and I can't stress enough how badly I have wanted to escape this situation with every brain cell and atom in my being. I don't mean "going far away"; I know that this world is a very bad place, and I'm already living in what could be one of the best places. I just wish I had, at the very least, a stable income and my own place which I, in some sense, own. The current situation stresses me out beyond words.

Every time I "decide" that "it's enough", nothing happens. It seems that others, who were in reasonably similar situations, eventually found a way to continue their lives and start a company doing "web design" or similar. Me? I seem to be "socially incapable". That is, I want to both understand and like people, but I just don't. I have read that book on how to win friends and influence people. Several times. I agree with virtually everything it says, yet can't follow its advice.

By telling me to "just socialize" or "build a social network", you might as well tell somebody in a wheelchair to "just climb Mount Everest", or somebody with cancer to "stop being terminally ill". Believe me: I've tried, but even online, I have never been able to keep a friend or "potential business associate" for long. These days, I can't even find anyone at all, and I'm convinced that it's not just due to my own inability to be social, but also due to how things have drastically changed with the Internet. And that is a whole topic in itself, further depressing me in terms of succeeding with "something related to computer"...

At this point, I frankly cannot imagine what kind of advice anyone could give me. I've heard it all, to death. I know I have to "get out of my comfort zone", "talk to people", "just do it", etc. It doesn't help. It's not going to happen. I cannot tell you how utterly unrealistic it is for me. I feel like a literal alien. An extraterrestrial. It has nothing to do with where I live; I feel the same about people all over this planet. It seems as if they all (well, except actual homeless people) have something in their souls which I lack. Some kind of ability to disregard everything and everyone else to benefit themselves. I mean that genuinely. Every prominent or successful person I've ever known or heard about seems to just disregard everything which I consider a "showstopper". At risk of sounding full of myself, I'm "too nice", yet not considered nice whatsoever by those very same people... I guess a better word is "too wimpy" or "too thin-skinned".

I got my hopes up when Bitcoin became a slight thing for a while, hoping that I would finally be able to accept and pay money, but sadly, nobody still uses or has them, and the whole thing seems to have died before it ever got really big. I am technically able to automate such payments, and in fact, my fingers itch to build some kind of nice database of customers/clients of some kind, who I can provide some kind of nice, honest service for and which makes me money in a legal, safe, problem-free manner. I would hire somebody to do all my taxes and such for me as I, unsurprisingly, seem unable to understand any of that, no matter how many times I try to "read up on" it.

All of the above are just thoughts in my head. Whenever I have attempted to do anything concrete, it has always been as if the world collectively just ignored me. Didn't take me seriously. Or didn't even notice me at all. Marketing proved to be a trillion times more difficult than even the most intricate technical problem. Hopelessly, endlessly more difficult...

I feel like I'm going insane, but no amount of "therapy" will help me. I don't feel alive whatsoever. I know that the only way out of this is to either somehow figure out a way to generate money, or to fundamentally change this world. Good luck to me with the latter option...

I know that nobody who has actually found a great, legal, problem-free way of making money would spill their idea in public, or even privately to a stranger, but do you have any general ideas/hints of "emerging" opportunities, perhaps related to some kind of decentralized Internet alternative or something like that? I've tried to read as much as I can about both P2P networks and cryptocurrencies, but none of them seem to ever go anywhere.

I wish I could, for once, be an "early bird", given that the old/current Internet has been utterly destroyed and locked people like me out of doing anything.