I'm a day 1 GnuCash user coming over from Quicken so please excuse my cluelessness.

Here is what I've done

I imported an set of QIFs, including for checking and a credit card. All transactions have a reconciliation status of 'y' I imported a qfx file of new transaction for the credit card. All new transactions have a status of 'c' I clicked "Reconcile", entered the date of the statement and the new balance. The next reconcile dialog has starting and ending balances that are nonsense. It will not allow me to finish even though the numbers balance because it thinks my starting balance is 40k!!

reconcile dialog

Looking at the transactions, the ending balance is exactly what my statement says it should be. It's not like I have a crazy balance on the card (not that it should matter).

transactions clearly balance

Any advice? There aren't even options to play with her. It's just wrong.