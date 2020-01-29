Why do trades of options and futures typically settle faster than trades of stocks?

I read on https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=T%2B2&oldid=929203291#Application:

The two-day settlement period applies to most security transactions, including stocks, bonds, municipal securities, mutual funds traded through a brokerage firm, and limited partnerships that trade on an exchange.[4] Two-day settlement has also been the convention in the off-exchange foreign exchange market well before exchanges moved to this convention.

Government securities, stock options, and options on futures contracts settle on the next business day following the trade or T+1. Futures contracts themselves settle the day of the trade.