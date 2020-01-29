In Fall of 2018 I was a senior in college and I accepted a job offer with a signing bonus of $10k. $5k of that was deposited to my bank account in 2018 and the other $5k (after some taxes) was deposited in 2019 when I started the job. I live in the state of Virginia.

My question is: does $5k of the signing bonus get taxed in 2018 and the other $5k in 2019 OR does the full $10k only get taxed in 2019?

For additional context, I thought that since I received $5k in 2018, I filed that as additional income in my 2018 tax return. Looking at my W2 from my company for 2019, it looks like the pay statement calculates taxes on the full $10k. (Not sure if this is relevant but in 2018, I received exactly $5,000.00 in my bank account but only received something like $2,XXX.XX in 2019 since they deducted taxes). When I spoke with the help desk for my company over the phone the lady said that since in 2018 they didn't have my tax information, taxes weren't deducted until 2019. If that is correct, I suppose I need to amend my 2018 returns to be $5k less? Is she correct?