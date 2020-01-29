Context: I am not an US citizen nor do I live in the US (I live in Europe).

4 years ago, I was working in the US and had a bank account there. Then I moved to Europe in my home country.

I have some thousands dollars left on my US bank account and it generated interests in 2019 (like 30 cents), the bank knows that I'm not an US citizen and that I don't live in the US but they send me a 1099 INT form saying that they withheld some cents for the IRS.

I know that 1099 are mostly used for contractors etc... and that you have to declare it to the IRS when you do your taxes, can I just ignore this form?

Thanks