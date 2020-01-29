Let’s say you’re buying a new construction home with a mortgage. I want to understand how the loan amount should be calculated relative to the purchase price. Specifically, is the loan amount a percentage of the total purchase price (which may include earnest money and upgrade deposits)? Or is the loan amount a percentage of the remaining balance (purchase price - (earnest money + paid deposits))?
P.S. in the loan amount as percentage of total purchase price model, I’d expect the earnest money and deposits to be deducted from closing costs. – Craig 41 mins ago