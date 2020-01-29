I came to USA in August 2015 on a F-1 visa and switched to H1-B visa in Jan 2020. As per the substantial presence test, I will only become a resident alien after 183 days.

My questions are,

I have an RSU account in Morgan Stanley where in I need to submit a W-9 or a W-8 BEN tax form. Until now I've submitted W-8 Ben since I was a non-resident. Should I be changing it to W-9? Or do I need to change it only when I pass the substantial presence check? I'm trying to open a savings account in Citibank and there is a question if I'm a resident alien or not - what do I say? (both 1 & 2 are probably the same questions)

Can someone with knowledge on F-1 to H1-B transition help me with the above questions.

Thank you!