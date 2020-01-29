I'm talking with someone on Craigslist says he's an airline employee who has 2 first class ticket vouchers for sale. He says this is the process:

I have a couple available and I’m a supervisor for [airline name] and there actually extra tickets my mom friend was suppose to use but she didn’t. There vouchers with [airline name] good for trips 1200 and under in dollar amounts. All tickets are booked first and once booked there able to be verified with full name and confirmation number through the official [airline name] website online or official [airline name] app with full name and confirmation number

I know there are some red flags (Craigslist, airline vouchers). I know there's a scam that used to involve selling tickets/vouchers bought with a stolen credit card.

Does this sound legit? Any thoughts on how to verify the vouchers/transaction?