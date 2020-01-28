I recently signed up for Up bank.

The process went like this:

Go to to the website, download the app to your phone. Enter your phone number. Enter the SMS-sent verification code. Enter your address. Enter your Australian Driver's License number.

That's it, you now have an account you deposit money into and they're sending a card in the mail.

I'm curious how this fits Australian KYC laws. This seems easy to abuse - for example lists of stolen driver's license numbers could be used to create bank accounts. (Admittedly - using a phone number is a second part of KYC as getting an Australian phone number requires an in person ID check).