I recently signed up for Up bank.

The process went like this:

  1. Go to to the website, download the app to your phone.
  2. Enter your phone number.
  3. Enter the SMS-sent verification code.
  4. Enter your address.
  5. Enter your Australian Driver's License number.

That's it, you now have an account you deposit money into and they're sending a card in the mail.

I'm curious how this fits Australian KYC laws. This seems easy to abuse - for example lists of stolen driver's license numbers could be used to create bank accounts. (Admittedly - using a phone number is a second part of KYC as getting an Australian phone number requires an in person ID check).

