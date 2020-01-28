1

There is a marketplace that buys aged amazon accounts. I thought it might be a good idea to sell them my amz account and make some money. The team member was quite unprofessional when he reviewed my account, and he wasn't even fluent in English (I think he was pakistani), but that was ok. Then they offered me a nice amount of money and I accepted the offer, so a team member emailed me I should send him my bank account info so he can wire the money. I told him I'm not comfortable doing that, maybe we can do some other method of payment (paypal, chase quickpay, etc.). He got all upset and was very rude to me, he said either I give him the info, or the deal is over.

So do you guys think this is a safe deal? Is this normal? I mean there are so many methods of payment nowadays, why would he insist on wiring the money, when I clearly told him I'm not comfortable with that. Is he trying to pull off some scam, or is he plain rude? I mean is there any logical reason why they would prefer wiring money over other methods of payment? I can't help but think this is some kind of scam, although the marketplace has quite a lot of good reviews (or maybe they're fake?).

|improve this question
  • 1
    If you think it is a scam, it does not matter whether it is a scam or not. Avoid it. Related question: what are Amazon's terms of service for transferring seller's accounts? – Eric Lippert 51 mins ago
  • @EricLippert Why do you think I should avoid at all costs? – Bach 45 mins ago
  • When you say "avoid at all costs" you are implying that there is some cost to avoiding it. What is that cost? – Eric Lippert 41 mins ago
  • Question for you: What value is there to take someone else’s amazon account? If none, it is a scam because why would they give you money for something of no value to them? Also “avoid at all cost” is a figure of speech. It just means avoid no matter what else. – Damila 35 mins ago
  • 1
    An Amazon account that's existed for a few years, had regular purchases and reviews would be useful for companies who are writing reviews for their products to boost their positions in search results. – mkennedy 28 mins ago
1

There are two things wrong with this:

1) Sketchiness with bank information. He could be:

  • Planning to take money out of your account.
  • Pay with reversible/fake/stolen money, then ask you to partially pay him back.
  • Pay with reversible/fake/stolen money, then do nothing (i.e., just so he can get your account for free)

2) Sketchiness with buying an aged Amazon account:

An aged Amazon account can be used in many ways:

  • To leave fake reviews.
  • To make purchases with stolen credentials with reduced Amazon fraud screening.
  • To make purchases as a means of laundering money without it being tied to other transactions.
  • To pretend to be you in order to cheat Amazon (fake refunds, etc.)

-

Amazon's terms state that "You agree to accept responsibility for all activities that occur under your account or password." If you give your account to another user in this fashion, Amazon could theoretically sue you. Amazon has sued fake reviewers in the past. If nothing else, Amazon may try to ban you from their platform.

It's not clear whether the company is planning to do #1, #2, both, or something else. Fundamentally, this person is doing something dodgy, so I recommend against getting involved.

I'll note that paying a user to do something dodgy/criminal is a common practice with con artists, even when all they want to do is drain your bank account. Search for the phrase, "you can't cheat an honest man," for various discussions of why this is the case.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.