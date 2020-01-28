There is a marketplace that buys aged amazon accounts. I thought it might be a good idea to sell them my amz account and make some money. The team member was quite unprofessional when he reviewed my account, and he wasn't even fluent in English (I think he was pakistani), but that was ok. Then they offered me a nice amount of money and I accepted the offer, so a team member emailed me I should send him my bank account info so he can wire the money. I told him I'm not comfortable doing that, maybe we can do some other method of payment (paypal, chase quickpay, etc.). He got all upset and was very rude to me, he said either I give him the info, or the deal is over.

So do you guys think this is a safe deal? Is this normal? I mean there are so many methods of payment nowadays, why would he insist on wiring the money, when I clearly told him I'm not comfortable with that. Is he trying to pull off some scam, or is he plain rude? I mean is there any logical reason why they would prefer wiring money over other methods of payment? I can't help but think this is some kind of scam, although the marketplace has quite a lot of good reviews (or maybe they're fake?).