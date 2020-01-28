I was wondering if you could help me. I was promoted a few months ago and as a result I have increased my salary to £59,400 - All good. Except, prior to accepting the offer I calculated my expected salary (via https://www.thesalarycalculator.co.uk/salary.php)... after entering my details (Annual salary: £59,400 / Tax Code: 1151L / 5% salary sacrifice pension (gross pay)) it shown that I should expect to receive £3,405 per month after tax/NI.

However, all of the payslips I have received since starting my new role have been quite a way-off this my initial calculation. I have been getting paid £3,524... No salary calculators I have used can even get close to this calculation. Basically, I am paying £119 less in tax than the salary calculators expect me to. This is fine by me, assuming it is correct... But I don't think it is, despite my employer assuring me that it is.

Any finance/income tax guru's care to help me out here?