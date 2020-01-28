1

I was wondering if you could help me. I was promoted a few months ago and as a result I have increased my salary to £59,400 - All good. Except, prior to accepting the offer I calculated my expected salary (via https://www.thesalarycalculator.co.uk/salary.php)... after entering my details (Annual salary: £59,400 / Tax Code: 1151L / 5% salary sacrifice pension (gross pay)) it shown that I should expect to receive £3,405 per month after tax/NI.

However, all of the payslips I have received since starting my new role have been quite a way-off this my initial calculation. I have been getting paid £3,524... No salary calculators I have used can even get close to this calculation. Basically, I am paying £119 less in tax than the salary calculators expect me to. This is fine by me, assuming it is correct... But I don't think it is, despite my employer assuring me that it is.

Any finance/income tax guru's care to help me out here?

|improve this question
2

Income tax is charged on an annual basis, from April 6th to April 5th the next year (a so-called "tax year"), but withheld from each payslip ("PAYE") so you don't have to pay it all at the end of the year.

As a result, if your pay changes mid-year sometimes the month by month deductions won't be the same as if you had been paid the same amount each month. For example, in your case, if your previous salary after taking off pension contributions was less than the higher-rate tax threshold of £50,000, then you would have some "unused" higher-rate allowance from the first months of the tax year, which you are now getting the benefit from.

As of your April pay, you should expect your take-home pay to be consistent with salary calculators, assuming that any other items like the pension are properly captured by those calculators.

|improve this answer
  • Nice work, out of curiosity I played with the calculator and was stumped. +1 to you and the OP. – Pete B. 28 mins ago
  • 2
    @PeteB it's basic stuff if you know the UK system :-) It's all setup so most people won't need a tax return even in situations like this. – GS - Apologise to Monica 27 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.