I have a Consumer loan & need to know; Can I pay off the principal or interest early? If so, which would be best? and how would I find out the pr amount balance?
Asked
Viewed 5 times
New contributor
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
I have a Consumer loan & need to know; Can I pay off the principal or interest early? If so, which would be best? and how would I find out the pr amount balance?