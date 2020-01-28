1

I give my mother (a senior citizen) X amount per month. Can that be a deduction in my Federal income tax return?

We're both US citizens and my mother receives Social Security.

|improve this question
New contributor
fdkgfosfskjdlsjdlkfsf is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
9

The answer is "No" assuming your mother is not a qualified charity. You can find more details here on the IRS website.

Even if she were a qualified charity only a small number of people can deduct charitable giving these days with the latest changes to the tax code. You have to be able to itemize your deductions and with the increase in the standard deduction most are better off taking the standard deduction.

Now, what is possible is that you can claim her as a dependent. However, depending upon your level of support, it may do more harm than good. Again with the 2017 changes, deductions for dependents have been eliminated. Here is a site that will give you more information about that without revealing sensitive income information to the rest of the world.

|improve this answer
  • Pete, I moved the link. You can roll back, no issue. As you linked, it seemed you were suggesting an article warning against sharing personal info vs 'more information'. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 41 mins ago

Your Answer

fdkgfosfskjdlsjdlkfsf is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.