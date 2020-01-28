The answer is "No" assuming your mother is not a qualified charity. You can find more details here on the IRS website.

Even if she were a qualified charity only a small number of people can deduct charitable giving these days with the latest changes to the tax code. You have to be able to itemize your deductions and with the increase in the standard deduction most are better off taking the standard deduction.

Now, what is possible is that you can claim her as a dependent. However, depending upon your level of support, it may do more harm than good. Again with the 2017 changes, deductions for dependents have been eliminated. Here is a site that will give you more information about that without revealing sensitive income information to the rest of the world.