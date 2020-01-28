If US starts offering negative interest rate, is it possible that there is an increase in market volatility without the stock market correcting?
In general can volatility spike without stock market correcting? If so how?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
If US starts offering negative interest rate, is it possible that there is an increase in market volatility without the stock market correcting?
In general can volatility spike without stock market correcting? If so how?