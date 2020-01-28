I worked in the USA for a number of years and have now relocated to Australia. I have balances in both US 401k fund (+ IRAs) and Australian superannuation fund.

It seems that the Australian superannuation fund has significant tax benefits over the 401k (investments and income are taxed at only 15%), and I'd be simplifying my life if I could consolidate the US based funds back to Australia. I would still hold the same type of assets, but the fund would be complying with Australian tax code rather the US.

So the question: best way to get this money out of 401k (and IRA) without penalty, or is this worth the pain and effort?

The only way that I can see to avoid the 10% penalty is to take the 'retire early' option of "substantially equal periodic payments". You don't have to actually retire, but you do have to treat the fund as in retirement / payout mode and continue to recieve monthly or annual payments. This would work but would take a long long time to execute.

Paying the income tax + 10% seems painful, and probably doesn't make sense. But the headache of dealing with cross-border income as a retiree also seems ugly.

Thoughts?