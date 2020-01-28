In Australia there are a swath of 'neo-banks', banks that have no physical presence - typically are a 'mobile-first' experience. Some examples are Up, Xinja, 86400.

These banks are typically pretty competitive - offering no transactions fees, and higher-than-the-rest interest on savings accounts. They also tend to offer a better user experience in terms of offering budgeting or money tracking tools.

The question is - if I'm to use one of these neo-banks as my primary bank for holding all of my savings etc - how much risk am I at compared to a more traditional bank? ie. What risk is there that the bank completely fails and I lose all my savings?