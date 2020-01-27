Recently, I traveled on company business with a colleague. To save money, we agreed to share a hotel room. My colleague booked and paid for the accommodation in its entirety. I paid nothing for the room, or the rental car that they also booked.

Now that we are back, the company is telling me that I need to request reimbursement for half the cost of the hotel room. And, when I get the reimbursement, pay that to my colleague.

Does this sound correct? No other company I've been with would think it's correct to apply for reimbursement for something that the employee didn't pay for.