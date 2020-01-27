0

So say I would go out to eat, pay for my meal; when the server goes back they press auth, the receipt prints out, I sign the receipt, the server goes back to finalize it and when they do, they put way more money for the tip then I put down for a tip.

Now at this point, is it on me to look at the bank account and go...whoa, whoa! that's too much money I didn't spend that much; contact the restaurant and ask what is going on...

Is it on their accounting department to catch the mistake, maybe fire the employee if it wasn't a mistake, and then work with the Credit Card company to return the money.

Or is it on the Credit Card company to contact the restaurant that there's no way a cheese cake cost $500?

And I don't want opinions about this, I want how this is actually handled when transacting a business; surely this happens and surely there are procedures for how this is handled and the responsibility has to fall to somebody.

It is always your responsibility to verify that the charges on your account are accurate.

Some credit card companies are proactive in this, looking for anomalous charges and alerting the consumer to verify whether or not the transaction is legitimate. But this cannot be counted on; people occasionally make purchases that are different than what they have done in the past, and the credit card algorithms may or may not flag them as unusual. In your example, sometimes people leave extravagant tips, and we don't know what the threshold is where a credit card company might automatically flag a transaction for review.

If this happened to you, you can choose to either contact the restaurant directly, or you can dispute the charge with your credit card company. If you talk to the manager of the restaurant and are able to show them a receipt, he or she should be able to issue you a refund of the extra charges. If the manager gives you trouble, or you do not want to go back to the restaurant, filing a dispute with your credit card company will initiate an investigation. This may take longer, but is an option if you are unable to work things out with the restaurant directly.

