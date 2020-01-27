So say I would go out to eat, pay for my meal; when the server goes back they press auth, the receipt prints out, I sign the receipt, the server goes back to finalize it and when they do, they put way more money for the tip then I put down for a tip.

Now at this point, is it on me to look at the bank account and go...whoa, whoa! that's too much money I didn't spend that much; contact the restaurant and ask what is going on...

Is it on their accounting department to catch the mistake, maybe fire the employee if it wasn't a mistake, and then work with the Credit Card company to return the money.

Or is it on the Credit Card company to contact the restaurant that there's no way a cheese cake cost $500?

And I don't want opinions about this, I want how this is actually handled when transacting a business; surely this happens and surely there are procedures for how this is handled and the responsibility has to fall to somebody.