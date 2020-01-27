I collect rent on behalf of a client, deduct a management fee, then send the remaining rent to the client.

One client's residential property is leased by a company who is a "master tenant." This company holds a master lease with my client and sub-leases the residential property to sub-tenants.

The master tenant is asking for my company's form W-9. The money this company sends me is not my income - only a portion of it is. Furthermore, I provide a 1099-MISC to my client for rent disbursed to them, so it wouldn't make sense for my client to provide their W-9 to the "master tenant."

When the "master tenant" company asks for my company's form W-9, should I provide it, or is their some other form I should provide?

